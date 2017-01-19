KARACHI - Mohsin Ijaz of Channel 92 clinched the 1st Abdul Sattar Edhi All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 media category title here at Arena Karsaz on Wednesday.

After completion of media category first round, Mohsin Ijaz of Channel 92 grabbed first position by scoring 250 pins, while Mohsin Ali of The Nation earned second position with 213 pins, Shakir Abbasi of Neo TV was third with 167 pins and Naadia Mushtaq of Bol TV was fourth with 145 pins. Kh Ahmed and Ajmal Sabir gave Rs 10,000 cash to Mohsin Ijaz, Rs 8000 to Mohsin Ali and Rs 5000 to Shakir Abbasi, while Naadia Mushtaq got Rs 3000 special award, while beautiful crystal trophies were also presented to all the first four position holders.

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Zaheer Abbas formally inaugurated the event. Virtual Axis CEO Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, OGDCL Sports Board vice president Ch Ajmal Sabir, other dignitaries, sports journalists and around 400 bowlers were also present on the occasion. Zaheer set the bowl rolling to signal the start of the country’s biggest-ever event. A record number of 115 girls from age 15 to 35 participated with lots of joy and screaming. The masters, team and other main round events will start on tomorrow (Friday).

Sharing his views, Zaheer said Virtual Axis deserved all the credit for conducting such a huge and fruitful activity which would certainly help in providing the country promising and finest talent. “Credit also goes to the organisers for holding the event in the name of great human being Abdul Sattar Edhi. Not only tenpin, but other events should also be conducted to pay tribute to such a person, who laid down his entire life for the sake of humanity. I strongly recommend the PCB, PHF and other federations to follow Virtual Axis footsteps and conduct event in the name of Abdul Sattar Edhi.”

CEO Virtual Axis Kh Ahmed thanked Zaheer Abbas for sparing time from his busy schedule. “Zaheer’s presence boosted the participants’ morale, who were looking highly motivated. I will dedicate and conduct Abdul Sattar Edhi Tenpin Bowling Championship every year. I want Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation to recognise this and make it a ranking event.” OGDCL Sports Board vice president Ajmal Sabir also thanked the sponsors for inviting him and offered his all-out services for the promoting of bowling in Pakistan. Later, Kh Ahmed, Kh Fawad and Ajmal Sabir presented souvenir to Zaheer Abbas. The second round matches will start today (Thursday) at 3pm.