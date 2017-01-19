LAHORE:- The PCB has shifted the semi-finals and final of the National One-Day Cricket Cup Regions to Karachi due to inclement weather in Islamabad. The semi-finals and final will be played as per following schedule at the National Stadium: Jan 23, first semi-final between team 1 and team 3, Jan 23, second semi-final between team 2 and team 4 while the final will be played between winner of the first semi-final and winner of second semi-final on Jan 27. Both the semifinals and final will be telecast live.–Staff Reporter