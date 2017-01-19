KARACHI - Former International Cricket Council (ICC) President Zaheer Abbas has termed M Hafeez as a lucky skipper, who led green caps to comprehensive victory against Australia in the second ODI to square things after 12 years.

In an interview with The Nation, Zaheer said: “I am not blaming Azhar Ali, who is a good skipper, but sometimes, luck decides the fate. I always say that if someone wants to beat Australia, he has to adopt the same aggressive strategy, Hafeez went for and registered an impressive victory.”

When asked about former Australian skipper Ian Chappel’s disrespectful remarks against Pakistan cricket team, Zaheer said: “Chappel is a very decent person and he is regretful over his remarks. Now he has accepted his mistake. Leaving all such trivial things behind, we must move on. I always say that Pakistan team is more than capable of inflicting defeats on any given side. We have talent which is the most important thing to excel at the top. Fresh faces require some time before flourishing.”

He said now the momentum had switched to Pakistan’s favour, so they must enter the third ODI with same positive frame of mind and with all guns blazing. “When you play positive and leave behind fear factor, you are bound to get desired results,” he said.

When this scribe asked Zaheer whether the PCB had made the criteria of first showing the door to a player and then all of a sudden appointing him as a skipper, Zaheer replied: “No it is not the case, as Hafeez is an aggressive skipper and he led the side well, while Azhar Ali is also a good player. It is PCB’s domain, whom to appoint captain. Hafeez is an experienced campaigner and can turn the entire complexion of the match single-handedly. I feel luck always favour the brave and Hafeez is enjoying that factor. If Azhar Ali is not fit for the remaining ODIs, then Hafeez will be leading the side, as he is an original skipper.”

“Pakistan team has quality players, and its batting and bowling always have the cutting edge, but sometimes, results don’t go in your favour. I hope Pakistan team will carry forward the momentum in remaining ODIs and try to win them all,” Zaheer concluded.