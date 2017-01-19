LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is ready to let one of the best Test captains of the country’s history Misbah-ul-Haq go after Australia series.

In his interview with Nawa-i-Waqt, PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan revealed this, saying: “Misbah is an exceptional player and tremendous Test skipper, and also has outstanding services for Pakistan cricket, which can never be forgotten. If he decides to retire after Australia services, we won’t stop him by doing so.”

It is pertinent to mention here that it is the same Misbah, who was barred to retire from Test cricket during the Australia Test series, and now the PCB is letting him go, saying it won’t stop him from retiring. The question here is that either the PCB has found out the right player to replace Misbah, who may be capable enough to lead the team well, helping it score crucial victories.

It is common practice by the PCB that at the time of need, it keeps on requesting the players not to withdraw at the time of need, but when the tough time passes safely, the same board snubs the same player. It not only hurts the player but also brings bad name to the board.

PCB chairman felicitates Pakistan U-16 team: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan has felicitated Pakistan U-16 team, coach-cum-manager and the entire supporting staff on winning the One-Day and T20 series against Australia at ICC global academy, Dubai.

In his message to the team and its officials here on Wednesday, Shaharyar said: "My heartiest congratulations to captain, coach-cum-manager, the entire team and management for winning the One-Day and T20 series.”

"It has been a superb success for the team showing unity, discipline and ability. The youngsters put up a good fight to clinch the One-Day and T20 series. I am especially pleased with the consistency and talent of this young lot. The entire team played well throughout the series. "Whenever an under-16, under-19 team or an 'A' squad shows such promise, it brings double joy because it reflects that the younger lot is talented enough to be blooded in case there is a need in the senior side. I congratulate the boys on this important win. May they continue to progress and grow and showcase their skills at the senior level as well.”