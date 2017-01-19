Lahore - Pakistan pride Davis Cupper Samir Iftikhar has ousted Mitch Mcadaled of USA 6-0, 6-4 in the first round of main draw of US$15000 ITF F1 Futures at Sharamul Sheikh Egypt.

Samir will now face winner of Jakob Sude of Germany and French Antoine Escoffer in the round of 16. The victory over the American has enabled Samir regain his lost world ranking points last year, which is vital to reach at top due to non-availability of sponsorship by the government and sports authorities.

Samir had in the earlier qualifying rounds battled highly experienced ATP players Jayesh Pungiya of India 6-4, 6-2, and Lazdin Arturs of Latvia to whom after losing first set 5-7 and down 2-5, staged magnificent comeback to win marathon second set 7-5 which forced Latvian to retire after running out of steam at 0-1.

PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan, secretary Khalid Rehmani and Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik have congratulated Samir on his brilliant performance and lauded hard work and dedication of the youngster. The PTF chief announced Rs 100,000 as reward and financial help towards three back-to-back ITF Futures, he is currently participating in Egypt.

Former Davis Cupper Tayyab Iftkhar, father of Samir, thanked the PTF president for his gesture and dedicated his re-earning world ranking points to him. “It was due to the PTF chief’s sponsorship and recommendation to Turkish Federation who had given wildcard to Pakistan Davis Cup team which enabled Samir earn his first world ranking point.” “I hope the Punjab CM, to whom I have an appeal and proposal pending on national cause to prevent huge talent go waste along with, Sports Board Punjab, Minister of Sports, will take notice of this talented youngster’s achievement and will take immediate steps so he does not lose his world ranking points and come on top at international levels,” Tayyab added.