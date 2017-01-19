Naeem scores victory in Junior Snooker

KARACHI – Naeem Akhtar of Punjab scored a break of 70 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Jubilee Insurance 2nd National Junior U-18 Snooker Championship at PSB Billiards and Snooker Hall on Wednesday. Naseem outlasted Mubashir Khan of KP 3-0. He won the first frame 67-17, second 87-10 and third in more convincing way 115-05 with a break of 70. In other matches of the day, Shehyar Khan beat Kamran Ch 3-1, Shaikh Mudassir beat Abdullah Saeed 3-0, Umer Azhar beat Mousa Navi 3-0, Faiz Ur Rehman beat Umair Khan 3-2, M Sheraz beat Annas Larik 3-2, Sh Ahmad beat M Ali 3-0, A Moiz beat Faisal Ur Rehman 3-0. Raees Ali and Munsif Uddin got walkovers against their respective opponents, while Saqib Jr, Shazaib Malik, Umar Farooq, Saud Khan Hamza Ilyas and Rafiq also scored wins.–Staff Reporter

Dar HA to play matches against Faisalabad

LAHORE - Dar Hockey Academy (HA) will play a three-match series against Government High School Gatti, Faisalabad. The matches are scheduled from January 20 to 22 here at the National Hockey Stadium, said patron of the academy, former Olympian Taqueer Dar here on Wednesday. “Government High School Gatti has a rich tradition of hockey and its team is regarded as the strongest school side in Faisalabad. They have been winning the district inter-school championships almost every year during the last decade. The school also takes pride in its players, who went on to win international colours including Olympian Adnan Maqsood. "Since, a number of Dar HA boys are currently engaged in the national u-18 camp, quite a few raw youngsters of the academy would be figuring in these matches", he added.–Staff Reporter

National Junior Tennis enters semis stage

LAHORE - Three quarterfinals of U-18 boys’ singles and doubles were held in the 3rd Alam-al-Khayal National Junior Tennis Championship 2017 here at the PLTA tennis courts on Wednesday. In U-18 first quarterfinal, Haris Irfanul Haq beat Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. In the second quarterfinal, M Shoaib beat Ahmed Asjad 6-4, 6-4 while in the third quarterfinal, Aman Atiq Khan beat Hafiz Arbab Ali 6-3, 6-3 and qualified for the semifinals of U-18 boys singles. In U-18 doubles quarterfinals, Harris Irfan and Ahmed Asjad beat Asad Ullah and Shoaib 6-7, 6-2, 10-2, Hafiz Arbab and Aqib Umer beat Mustafa Ali and Ehsan Ali 6-2, 6-3, Aman Atiq and Huzaifa beat Saqib Umer and Yousaf Khan 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 to qualify for the semifinals. The third quarterfinal of U-18 doubles will be played today.–Staff Reporter

PSA to hold 4 int’l squash tournaments

LAHORE – The Punjab Squash Association (PSA) will hold the four international squash tournaments during the current year to revive the game on strong footing besides creating ample opportunities for local players to compete alongside foreign players. This decision was taken by the PSA executive committee which met under the chairmanship of its new president Dr Nadeem Mukhtar here on Wednesday at PSA complex. "The PSA president unveiled his plan for the revival and development of the game under which focus will be on holding international squash events carrying attractive cash prize,” said PAF secretary Shiraz Saleem. "The executive committee approved holding of one tournament carrying cash prize of US$15,000, and another offering US$10,000 and two events with US$5000 international tournaments each,” he said. “As many as four national squash tournaments, both for seniors and juniors, will be organised at Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan,” he added. Dr Nadeem formed various committees including training & coaching, selection, rules & regulation, disciplinary and tournament for ensuring the revival of the game. Executive committee members Omar Saeed, Omar Salamat, Imran Mukhtar, Tariq Saddique Malik and Taniya Malik gave suggestions to improve the coaching/training programmes.” The PSA chief also thanked Syed Sheharyar Ali for joining the PSA as its executive committee member.–Staff Reporter