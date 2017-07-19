ISLAMABAD - After such a dismal show of Pakistan women cricket team in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, a complete overhaul in the team and management is only solution to save women cricket from further decline.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must off load conspirators including skipper Sana Mir and actual culprits Ayesha Ashar and Urooj Mumtaz, after the team’s pathetic performance in the Women’s World Cup 2017 as they were badly beaten by all their opponents, and couldn’t win even a single match in the mega event.

As per expectations, instead of accepting the responsibility of such worst results in the mega event and saying sorry to the entire nation, Sana Mir and her rescuers Ayesha Asher and Urooj Mumtaz passed on the blame of defeats on coach Sabih Azhar, who had only taken over the reins of national women team some two months back. Even then he put up a lot of effort and helped women team players perform relatively better than witnessed in the past.

It was not a fault of Sabih Azhar or any other past coach that women players are not performing it is just because of unlimited powers and unwanted control given to both Sana Mir and Ayesha Ashar, which cost the country dearly for almost a decade now. These ladies never allow players to settle down, they are big conspirators and enjoy too much liberty from the PCB, reasons best known to the top brass of the cricket board. What sort of contributions and performances had been given by captain Sana and what are Ayesha Ashar’s credentials and on what grounds, she is with the women team for around a decade?

It was shocking statement given by outgoing PCB chairman Shaharyar M khan, in which he, without thinking for a while, blamed head coach Sabih saying the players were not comfortable with Sabih. It is not a coach’s job to perform on field, rather its players’ responsibility. Sana and Ashar had a history of passing on the blame to others, they feel comfortable with dummy coaches like Mohtesham Rashid, while they had never allowed top coaches like Mansoor Rana, Azam Khan, Basit Ali and a number of others.

Basit had openly criticised women players and held them responsible. He went on to say powerful mafia and the players’ power never allowed coaches to work and always created unwanted hurdles in their way. The powerful group within the team headed by Sana and Ashar never allowed talented players to settle down.

Same old players have been occupying slots in the women team since almost a decade without even ordinary performances. Nahida was with the team for almost a decade but she had hardly played handful matches just because of Sana and her group which includes Javeria Khan, Nain Abidi, Bismah Maroof and Asmavia Iqbal, which dictates terms and conditions and the PCB is silent and instead of taking tough stance.

If PCB had closely monitored women team matches, one thing is quite clear that Pakistan women team was hammered by England, Australia and New Zealand and it was quite natural, as these three teams are top cricket playing nations and Pakistan women team is at least 25 years behind them, but the way Pakistan women team lost matches against South Africa, India, Sri Lanka and West Indies, it clearly indicates that it was Sana Mir and senior players, who let the team and country down.

Sabih is a proven stuff, as he had won Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for not only Rawalpindi but also for Peshawar as a coach. He also had unblemished record of helping Pakistan U-25 win SAARC Cup, Pakistan U-19 team win Asia Cup, Pakistan U-19 team beat Australia U-19 in Australia, beat South Africa U-19 in South Africa. It is right time when the PCB must show the door to Sana Mir and Ayesha Ashar and must give Sabih proper time to work on youngsters and if he given proper chance, he will surely succeed in getting better results from young lot.