COLOMBO - Sri Lanka seamer Shaminda Eranga has been cleared to return after his action was found to legal by the ICC. Eranga was first reported in England Test series in May last year. His action was then tested at Loughborough on June 6, 2016, where his bowling elbow was deemed to exceed the permitted 15 degress of bend. However, the 31-year-old can now return to the international arena after a re-assessment of his action in Chennai found it to be within the allowed 15 degrees.