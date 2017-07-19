Barca ‘200%’ certain Neymar will stay

BARCELONA - Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre Tuesday insister that Brazilian star Neymar will be staying in Spain despite rumours linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Asked if he could confirm Neymar would remain at Barca ahead of the 2017-18 season, Mestre replied: “200 percent”. Reports in Spain have suggested PSG are looking to lure Neymar to the Parc des Princes after snapping up his international teammate Dani Alves on a free transfer. “PSG want to finalise the signing of Neymar this summer”, wrote Catalan daily Sport, while the Madrid-based AS newspaper led with the headline “Neymar flirts with PSG”. PSG are reportedly attempting to take advantage of Neymar’s desire to step out of Lionel Messi’s shadow, with the French club prepared to build a team around the Brazil forward.–AFP

Trippier pens new Spurs deal

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier has signed a new five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The England full-back, who made his international debut in the friendly defeat to France in June, will remain with Spurs until the summer of 2022. “We are delighted to announce that Kieran Trippier has signed a new contract with the club,” Tottenham said on their website. Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino signed Trippier from Burnley in June 2015, and the 26-year-old has made 41 appearances over two seasons, establishing himself as the club’s first-choice right-back towards the end of last season. Trippier’s new contract comes just days after Tottenham sold another England right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City for a fee that could reportedly rise to £54 million.–AFP

IOC working with France in Fredericks probe

LAUSANNE - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Tuesday it was cooperating with French authorities investigating graft allegations against former world champion sprinter Frankie Fredericks. Namibia’s Fredericks, an IOC member since 2012, stepped down in March as head of the committee evaluating bids to host the 2024 Olympics after corruption allegations were reported in the French media. Since then the chief IOC ethics official Paquerette Girard Zapelli ‘has been monitoring the situation closely and cooperating with the French judiciary authorities’, the IOC said. French investigators are looking into the possibility that bribes were paid over the awarding of the 2016 Olympic Games to Rio and the 2020 Tokyo Games. French daily Le Monde said Fredericks received $299,300 from Papa Massata Diack.–AFP

Nadeem appointed Punjab U-19 team coach

LAHORE - Nadeem Zafar Gondal has been appointed coach of Punjab U-19 cricket team for the Pepsi Future 11 Under-19 One-day Tournament going to be held in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Nadeem, who is also head cricket coach of Pakistan deaf cricket team, trains the Beaconhouse School kids as a head coach and helped them win the 1st Sportsmax LRCA Commissioners Cup 2015. Talking to this scribe on Tuesday, Nadeem, who has also the honour of selecting of Lahore women team and remained the head coach of HEC women team in Benazir T20 Cup 2016, said: “I will train my boys according to modern era techniques and try to improve their game and skills, so that they may perform well in the tournament and inspire the selectors to book berth in the national U-19 team.”–Staff Reporter

Trials to select Pak women baseball team

LAHORE - Trials for the selection of Pakistan women baseball team to take part in the Asian Women Championship will be held here at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) Sports Complex on July 23. "We will be picking up the best available talent to form a balanced side to feature in the Asian premier women baseball activity being held from September 2-7 in Hong Kong,” said Pakistan Federation Baseball spokesman on Tuesday. He said the trials were open and those players, who were not part of any department or provincial team, could participate. “A selection committee headed by Col Sadaf and Jameel Kamran, Mussadiq Hamid, Basit Murtaza and Tariq Nadeem as its members, will watch the one-day trials. We are taking measures for the overall development of baseball among women folk,” he added.–Staff Reporter