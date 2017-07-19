LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Lahore region representative Nausheen Tahir has termed Pakistan women cricket team's dismal show in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 as ‘disappointing’ and a setback for women cricket in Pakistan.

"Losing all the seven matches in a row is the worst ever performance of the women team in the mega event and it widely suggests for bringing in drastic changes for revival of women cricket,” she said here on Tuesday.

Nausheen said the PCB provided the best facilities to the team for its preparation and arranged foreign tour prior to participation in the World Cup but the results were very disappointing as it failed to strike even a victory in the World Cup. “Pakistan women team debacle in the World Cup has caused a lot of damage to women cricket and in the given circumstances, greater efforts are needed to put it on road of recovery and success,” she added.

Nausheen said special emphasis was laid on the training and grooming of the team which failed to rise to the occasion. "If you analyze PCB's efforts in the recent years to develop women cricket on solid lines, a lot of activities were generated at domestic level," she added.

She called for introducing reforms in women cricket, widening of pool of women cricketers, revival of U-19 and Pakistan A teams and their tours to abroad and holding of talent hunt programmes at national level, setting up of a national women cricket academy at a dedicated ground and appointment of those coaches with the team, who are capable of inspiring the team to success.

"There is a dire need to widen the existing pool of women players by holding countrywide trials on long-term basis and to hold performance-evaluating camps at the NCA under the watchful of coaches. The new talent must be put in U-19, which should be groomed under a long-term programme and its top performers be given a place in Pakistan A team which should be sent abroad to gain experience by playing on bouncy wickets,” she added. Nausheen said there was no shortcut to success and sincere efforts were needed to ensure a better tomorrow of Pakistan women cricket.

"The process of player's induction in national U-19 and A teams should continue on regular basis and then the stage comes to send them to women cricket academy which should be established as early as possible at a dedicated ground,” she said.

Nausheen said Pakistan women cricketers needed to improve their physical fitness and qualified physical trainers be attached with Pakistan U-19 and A teams. She also called for increasing women cricket events at regional and national level to expand the base of the game.