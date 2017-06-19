LONDON - Penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh and forwards Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace apiece as India flayed Pakistan 7-1 in a Pool B clash to storm into the quarter-finals of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Final here on Sunday.

Harmanpreet (13th and 33rd minutes), Talwinder (21st and 24th) and Akashdeep Singh (47th and 58th) ripped apart Pakistan’s defence. Pardeep Mor (49th) too contributed a goal for India. Coming into the match, four-time world champions Pakistan had conceded four and six goals in consecutive losses to the Netherlands and Canada, respectively. India further exposed Pakistan’s weaknesses in their team’s structure in a match that had chances galore for both the teams right from the start. But it were India who capitalised on most of them.

Pakistan got the first opportunity of the match in the third minute when a counter-attack from the right flank saw Indian goalkeeper Vikash Dahiya at the mercy of Ajaz Ahmad but the latter flicked wide of the far post. Akashdeep then was in with a chance to break the deadlock but his soft hit from close range was easily blocked by goalkeeper Amjad Ali. Then drag-flicks from both Pakistan’s Muhammad Aleem Bilal and India’s Harmanpreet Singh went wide.

Pardeep Mor earned a penalty corner in the 13th minute and Harmanpreet came up with a grounder to beat Ali on the latter’s right to give the 1-0 crucial lead. India, having scored the opening goal, seemed to ease their nerves and they played smooth and fluent hockey thereafter. The way they did the build-up play through the back and midfield unsettled Pakistan and the latter ran out of patience.

It resulted in two quick field goals through Talwinder in the 21st and 24th minutes. The first one was a brilliant team goal, as a Mandeep’s cut-back from the left byline to S.V. Sunil, stationed in front of the goal, saw him drive the ball to a waiting and unmarked Talwinder at the far post, who just had to tap it in. Three minutes later, Talwinder dinked past goalkeeper Ali from the right to make it 3-0.

Harmanpreet’s second goal, an unchallenged drag-flick three minutes after the half-time break, gave India a handsome 4-0 lead, putting the game beyond doubt. Trailing by four goals, Pakistan showed some resilience and tested Indian goalkeeper Akash Chikte but the Indian didn’t allow their citadel to be breached and instead pounded two more goals through Akashdeep and Mor to complete the successful outing. Muhammad Umar Butta (57th) scored a consolation goal for Pakistan. With this win, India moved to the top spot with nine points, while their neighbours are yet to open their account.

Hosts England, India and The Netherlands all claimed second victories in this World Cup qualification event. In Pool A, China and Korea took to the field in the first match of the day, with China causing something of an upset by powering to a 5-2 win against their higher-ranked opponents. Su Jun scored twice in the contest for China, with Su Lixing, E Liguang and Guo Zixiang also on target. The result gave China their first win of the competition, but leaves Korea sitting near the bottom of Pool A with zero points from their opening two matches.

Later in the day, England delighted the thousands of home fans packed into the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre with a fine 7-3 success against Malaysia, moving them onto six points in Pool A after two matches. Ahead of the game, England and Great Britain legend Barry Middleton was given a huge ovation by the fans in recognition of having recently become the highest capped British hockey international of all time. Fittingly, it was Middleton gave England the lead in the contest with a diving effort in the fifth minute before Chris Griffiths started and finished a move three minutes later to double the English advantage at 2-0.

Malaysia came roaring back into the game in the second quarter, with a Faizal Saari penalty stroke reducing the arrears ahead of a poacher’s finish from Tengku Tajuddin who fired home a penalty corner rebound after an initial save from George Pinner to level the scores at 2-2. However, England moved through the gears in the third and fourth quarters, with Sam Ward (2), Mark Gleghorne (2) and Middleton again contributing before Faizal Saari claimed his second of the game with a late consolation.

In Pool B, India maintained their winning start to the competition with a comfortable 3-0 triumph against Canada. The Canadian side came into the match on the back of a sensational 6-0 victory over Pakistan, but found the Roelant Oltmans-coached India team a very different challenge. Sunil Sowmarpet and Akashdeep Singh established a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, with Sardar Singh making it 3-0 early in the second quarter. It was an advantage that India never looked likely to lose, and with six points from their opening two matches they will go into Sunday’s much-hyped meeting with Pakistan as heavy favourites. Despite defeat, it was a special day for Canada’s Gabriel Ho-Garcia, who played his 100th senior international match.

Like India, The Netherlands also have a maximum six points after two matches after they overcame a stern challenge from Scotland. The Dutch went ahead through Robbert Kemperman’s field goal at the end of the first quarter but did not add to their tally until six minutes after half time when penalty corner expert Mink van der Weerden netted. Valentin Verga completed the scoring nine minutes from the end to ensure The Netherlands moved to the top of Pool B thanks to their superior goal difference over India.