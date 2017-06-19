In light of Pakistan's win over India in the ICC Champion's Trophy, the Pakistan Army official spokesperson and DG ISPR, Asif Ghafoor, took to Twitter to ridicule India.

Posting a picture of Balochistanis celebrating the win, he wrote, "This is our Pakistan."

And this is Our Baluchistan. "To whom it may concern". Lay off!#HumSabKaPakistan

????????Pakistan Zindabad. pic.twitter.com/JGjXaRrzRi — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 18, 2017

He further wrote, "To whom it may concern. Lay off."

Half an hour after this, he posted a video of celebrations in Srinagar.

And this is.........Srinagar!! pic.twitter.com/Espi1dcmcq — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 18, 2017

On 15th August last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address, "I want to thank the people of Balochistan, Gilgit and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for acknowledging me and for the goodwill they have shown towards me."

Pakistani leaders responded strongly to this remark, saying that the situation in Balochistan could not be compared to the situation in Kashmir.

A month after Modi's Independence Day address, former Indian foreign affairs Sushma Swaraj said in her speech at the United Nations General Assembly that Pakistan should "abandon the Kashmir dream". She further added, "Those accusing others of human rights violations would do well to take a look at the egregious abuses they are perpetrating in their own country, including in Balochistan. The brutality against the Baloch people represents the worst form of state oppression."

In response, leaders of The All Parties Hurriyet Conference rejected Swaraj's claims, saying that Kashmir has never been a part of India.

Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs yesterday, winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.