LAS VEGAS - Boxer Floyd Mayweather agreed to a crossover fight with mixed martial arts champions Conor McGregor because his fans wanted it, the 40-year-old has said. Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with an unbeaten record of 49-0, and UFC lightweight champion McGregor will clash in a 12-round fight in Las Vegas on August 26 after teasing the event for nearly a year. "McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see," Mayweather is quoted as saying by sports website BlackSportsOnline.com.