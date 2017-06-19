LAS VEGAS - Boxer Floyd Mayweather agreed to a crossover fight with mixed martial arts champions Conor McGregor because his fans wanted it, the 40-year-old has said. Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with an unbeaten record of 49-0, and UFC lightweight champion McGregor will clash in a 12-round fight in Las Vegas on August 26 after teasing the event for nearly a year. "McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see," Mayweather is quoted as saying by sports website BlackSportsOnline.com.
Mayweather says accepted McGregor fight as fans wanted it
comments powered by Disqus