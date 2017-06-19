Champions of the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi got associated with South African city Benoni while Lahore Qalandars acquired Durban city for the T20 Global League, Cricket of South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday.

Surprise for Zalmi Fans

Cricket South Africa (CSA) officially announced the draft of their T20 Global league comprising of eight teams, in which two are from Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The player draft is scheduled for 19 August, with almost 400 players from 10 countries confirming their interest.