Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was named as the captain of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy team for 2017 by the ICC on Monday.
The squad includes four Pakistanis, three Indians, three Englishmen and one Bangladeshi, with Kane Williamson of New Zealand as the 12th man.
The jury of cricket experts who selected the players include former cricket captains Ramiz Raja, Michael Atherton, Sourav Ganguly, cricket analysts Lawrence Booth and Julian Guyer and ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice, who also acted as the chairman of the panel.
The team lineup, in batting order, includes:
- Shikhar Dhawan (India) (338 runs)
- Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) (252 runs)
- Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) (293 runs)
- Virat Kohli (India) (258 runs)
- Joe Root (England) (258 runs)
- Ben Stokes (England) (184 runs and three wickets)
- Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan) (captain) (wicketkeeper) (76 runs and nine dismissals)
- Adil Rashid (England) (seven wickets)
- Junaid Khan (Pakistan) (eight wickets)
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) (seven wickets)
- Hassan Ali (Pakistan) (13 wickets)
- Kane Williamson (New Zealand) (12th) (244 runs)