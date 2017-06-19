Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was named as the captain of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy team for 2017 by the ICC on Monday.

The squad includes four Pakistanis, three Indians, three Englishmen and one Bangladeshi, with Kane Williamson of New Zealand as the 12th man.

The jury of cricket experts who selected the players include former cricket captains Ramiz Raja, Michael Atherton, Sourav Ganguly, cricket analysts Lawrence Booth and Julian Guyer and ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice, who also acted as the chairman of the panel.

The team lineup, in batting order, includes: