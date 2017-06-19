Mohammad Hafeez

"Great team effort! After losing the first game, we were nowhere. We were in the knockouts stage but no one gave us a chance. The way we showed character, this is for the nation. They have been waiting for this for a long, long time. This is the least we could do. "The platform was there, when Fakhar and Azhar gave us a stand, we thought of 300 plus. I wanted to express myself without any fear in the mind. I just wanted to hit the ball hard. We all wanted to do something for the nation. Winning any tournament is a great feeling. "I believe it's not about winning against the odds. We wanted to inspire the nation because we've been missing this from nine years … no cricket at home. Millions of people waited for that, we've been waiting for a moment like this."

Shoaib Malik

"It's tough to describe this feeling in words. Back home, I'm sure roads will be blocked. People will be out dancing even though it is Ramadan. I would like to congratulate all the Pakistani people all over the world. This brings us united. I would also like to thank the Indian cricket team for playing the way they did throughout the tournament. "I wasn't nervous, we were okay. Being a senior cricketer, a lot of youngsters look at you. I thought I have to calm myself and this is what I did. Credit to the boys for the way they played, controlled their aggression."

Imad Wasim

"Unbelievable! The crowd has been cheering like we're in Pakistan. Thanks to all the people who supported us. The roads will be blocked, jam packed in Pakistan. I can't wait to go home. After the first game, we were down and out. We sat together and decided we have to do something. Everyone was writing us off and we were like 'don't write us off just yet.' Pakistan can do anything on any given day, and we beat four top sides!"

Mickey Arthur

"It's been an up and down ride for us, but so proud of the boys. We dusted ourselves off after the India defeat in Edgbaston and came back superbly. We knew we were prepared well. That loss was an aberration. It's a remarkable achievement. "We want to be a little more consistent as a team. We've got a group of young players who are fantastic. We have to keep this momentum going. We're happy with the brand of cricket we're playing. We've got two years until the 2019 World Cup. We've got the monkey off our back in terms of qualifying. We now have two years to identify a squad we want to take forward and give them enough game time. That's the aim at the moment."

Azhar Mahmood

"Fakhar Zaman is a brilliant guy, up the order he put pressure on the opposition, that's why he made 300 odd runs in the tournament, if we've got a player like him to get such runs that's a brilliant sign for us. Hasan Ali bowls with a big heart. Every time he runs in, he wants to get a wicket. The attitude is brilliant."

Hasan Ali

"First of all thanks Allah. A year ago I wasn't in the side but I worked hard and believed in myself, and thankfully gave a good performance. Been learning since the start that if your body has energy you can perform well. "I was very calm, no pressure on me, and thankfully I did well in all our games. This was a great tournament for me, dismissed some top players. Very special to take the final wicket, to take the last wicket that won us. The tournament, very special for me and I will definitely remember that."

Sarfraz Ahmed

"After the India match, one thing I said to my boys was the tournament hasn't finished yet. I think he's [Fakhar Zaman] a great impact player. Credit goes to him, he was playing his first ICC event, and he played like a champion player. I also want to give credit to my bowlers. Aamir bowled brilliantly all tournament, and so did Junaid, Shadab, Imad, Hasan, they all bowled very well. It's a very young team and credit goes to them and the management. It's a very important boost for us to win this. When we arrived here, we just played like we have nothing to lose. Credit goes to my batsmen, my bowlers and the team management. I think it's a very proud moment for me, and my team and my country. I want to thank the people of Pakistan. Keep supporting us and praying for us. Also thank you to all supporters here who watch to see us play!"

Mohammad Aamir

Shikhar, Rohit and Kohli were in tremendous form. I was looking for early wickets and I did it. To be honest, this is team work. The South Africa game gave us momentum.

I was lucky with the no-ball. It's a final against India, so I just tried to enjoy the innings. I wasn't feeling well yesterday, I was thinking I wouldn't be able to play but the physio said I would be fine in the morning.

Man of the Final Fakhar Zaman