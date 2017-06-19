After the highly anticipated final between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, the players of both teams seemed to enjoy a good laugh.

Although the on ground rivalry between both sides are most intense in cricket but players of both teams do enjoy good relations with one another.

In a video, released by ICC, Pakistani player Shoaib Malik is having a good laugh with Indian player Yuvraj Singh and Captain Virat Kohli on some joke.

The players seemed to celebrate the spirit of cricket.





Pakistani Bowling Coach Azhar Mehmood and batsman Babar Azam can also be seen in the video.

Pakistan defeated India with margin of 180 runs in final of ICC Champions Trophy yesterday.

In post match press conference, Indian Captain Virat Kohli praised Pakistani team for its performace especially after first match of the tournament.