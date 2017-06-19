After winning the ICC Champions Trophy, Green Shirts dedicated their victory to whole Pakistani nation.

In a video, Pakistani team is coming back to its hotel after thrashing India in the final and in their short messages they thanked the people for prayers and called it an Eid gift.

Coach Micky Arthur called it a ‘very very proud moment’.

“This is for you Pakistan,” he said.

Middle order batsman Muhammad Hafeez and pacer Junaid Khan said finally we are champions.

All rounder Faheem Ashraf called it best gift for Eid while senior player Shoaib Malik stated “This is our pride,” while waving Pakistani flag.

Meanwhile, opener Ahmad Shahzad and all rounder Imad Wasim pointed towards the Pakistani star on their team shirts and said

“This is us and this is what we play for.”

Opener Azhar Ali and fast bowler Muhammad Amir congratulated Pakistanis across the globe on this victory.

The player of the tournament Hasan Ali said as he promised after semi final that team will give an Eid gift to the whole nation and this is it.

“First of all I would like to thank Allah and prayers of whole nation because it is the main reason of our victory,” said captain Sarfraz Ahmad.

“Keep supporting us because this team has the strength and capability to win at any platform,” he concluded.