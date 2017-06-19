PSL chairman Najam Sethi said that he was manhandled by a small group of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) supporters after the final match in Lords stadium, London.

Yesterday Pakistan cricket team won the ICC final match against India and became the champions. Soon after the match twitter started buzzing with Najam Sethi being manhandled by PTI supporters.

A video emerged where London police was escorting Najam Sethi out of the crowd that was chanting ‘Go Nawaz Go’. Apparently no one was seen with PTI’s flag in the video but according to him, few journalists and eye witnesses a group of PTI supporters who were chanting pro-PTI slogans manhandled Sethi.

Watch what happened with najam sethi outside oval cricket ground. Go nawaz go pic.twitter.com/SsdNjUwbUq — Saleem jhelumi (@saleemjhelumi) June 18, 2017









I was manhandled pushed and shoved by a small group of PTI supporters. Police pulled me to safety. Overwhelming love and affection though. https://t.co/67ZThw28FT — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) June 18, 2017





Despite of this incident he said that he got an overwhelming response from the public.