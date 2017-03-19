Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq asked for lifetime ban for the players involved in spot fixing in recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While talking to media in Karachi, Misbah said that these players should never be allowed to play again so that these incidents do not happen in the future.

The Test captain expressed disappointment over the fact that team is yet again standing where it was seven years ago.

“We have to make our image better,” Misbah emphasized.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended four players including Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Muhammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hassan under allegations of involvement in spot-fixing during PSL.