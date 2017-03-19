According to Cricinfo, as tension mounted at the P Sara Oval, Sri Lanka made two incisions soon after setting Bangladesh 191 runs to level the series. Rangana Herath removed Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes off consecutive deliveries in the eighth over before Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman calmed Bangladesh's innings till the lunch interval. Tamim was unbeaten on 22 while Sabbir was batting on 6.

Soumya holed out at long-off, an unneeded, cavalier shot. Next ball, Imrul edged to slip and Sri Lanka were on top.

After resuming on 268 for 8, Dilruwan Perera and Suranga Lakmal extended their ninth-wicket stand to 80 runs. There were some chances created with Mustafizur nailing accurate cutters and Shakib Al Hasan getting the ball to dart into the pads. The partnership ended through a run-out when Perera took off for a run after Subashis Roy had misfielded the ball at square leg. But he had already struck his second successive fifty, this one ending after 174 balls.

Lakmal fell after getting 42 off 48 with four boundaries, holing out at long-off to give Shakib his fourth wicket.