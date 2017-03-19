COLOMBO:- Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews was left out of a 15-member squad for the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh that starts next week. Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement Saturday that Upul Tharanga will captain the hosts of the ODI tournament starting March 25 at the Dambulla international stadium. Niroshan Dikwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vikum Sanjaya Bandara, Thisara Perera, Sachitra Pathirana, Seekkuge Prasanna and Lakshan Sandakan are others among the squad.–AFP