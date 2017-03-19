WELLINGTON - Pakistan rallied back well to level the their second match against New Zealand at the Wellington's National Hockey Stadium in New Zealand.

The green shirts drew 2-2 against the hosts, and are trailing 0-1 in the five-test series.

A fairly even game was played from the start, but New Zealand got their break off their first penalty corner via Sam Lane's forceful push on the left side of the board. Pakistan followed with two unsuccessful penalties.

The second goal by New Zealand came when the hosts made a few raids and a blunder by a Pakistan defender handed the ball to the opposing team. Mac Wilcox received possession of the ball, side-stepping a player before unleashing an angular top of the circle carpet shot.

In the five minutes that followed, Pakistan tried their fourth penalty corner. Debutant Abu Bakr was given the chance and did not disappoint as he sent a superb low flick left of the net miner.

The second goal was scored by captain Haseem Khan, who capped in a wonderful right side move with a first-time touch. New Zealand began the last quarter, and despite their best efforts they failed to materialise any goals, ending the game in a draw. Pakistan had lost the first match to Black Sticks 2-3.