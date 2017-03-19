Lahore - Shabbir Iqbal displayed quality golf and emerged as the leader in the Punjab Open Golf Championship here at the Defence Raya Golf Course on Saturday.

Shabbir revelled in the second round by returning an under par round to emerge as the leader at the end of two rounds with scores of 69 on the first day and 70 on the second day and an aggregate of 139, five under.

Matloob Ahmed, M Afzal and Jafal Hussain got irritated by their imperfections and failed to come up with even a semblance of brilliance. Hamza Amin of Islamabad Golf Club turned out to be the pick of the second round and emerged as the one, who could challenge Shabbir in the final round today. Hamza compiled with the help of eight birdies on holes 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 12, 16 and 18, six pars and a couple of stroke losses on holes 3, 9, 14 (two) and 17 and has now two rounds aggregate of 141, three under par and trailed the leader by two shots.

Talib Hussain (Islamabad) was placed third at a two days aggregate score of 144, while Sajjad Khan (Islamabad) was at a score of 145, Matloob Ahmed (Garrison) at 146, M Munir(Islamabad) at 146 and two others M Imran (Defence Raya) and M Naqas (Islamabad) were 146.

In the ladies section, GhazalaYasmin (Garrison) managed to make her presence felt by outplaying her challengers, as her score for two rounds was 84 and 80 which added up to an aggregate of 164. Rimsha Ijaz (MGGC) was runners-up with a score of 166 and Maryama Khan (Gymkhana) was third with 167. In the net category, Suneyah Osama (Garrison) was first with net score of 136 while Zaibun Nisa (Royal Palm) was second with 146 and Zahida Durrani (Garrison) was third with 147.