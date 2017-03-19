LAHORE - Shahzaib Hasan has decided to approach a tribunal after being formally charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in relation to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal.

According to sources, Shahzaib has prepared a legal reply to allegations levelled against him by the PCB. In the reply, Shahzaib states that he did not provoke any player and informed the PCB of everything he knew. The cricketer adds that he is willing to help the PCB in relation to the case.

Sources further add that Shahzaib’s written reply will be submitted to the PCB in the next 1-2 days.

On Friday, Shazaib who represented the Karachi Kings in the second edition of the PSL was handed a notice of charges for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

He has been charged with violations of Code Articles 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.5 and has been suspended from participating in all forms of cricket with immediate effect. After being charged, the batsman has 14 days to respond.

Article 2.1.4 of the PCB’s anti-corruption code states: “Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach any of the foregoing provisions of this Article 2.1.”

Article 2.4.4 reads: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

Article 2.4.5 states: “Failing or refusing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant, including (without limitation) approaches or invitations that have been received by another Participant to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of this Anti-Corruption Code.”

Sharjeel, Khalid Latif and Shahzaib can face punishment up to five years, according to the PCB. Mohammad Irfan can face a ban of up to six months.