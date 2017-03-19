Stacy shares Founders Cup lead with Ariya

PHOENIX - Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and American Stacy Lewis shot identical scores for the second straight day to sit atop a crowded leaderboard at the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup with Michelle Wie lurking close behind. Ariya and Lewis fired five-under 67s Friday following 64s in the opening round to reach 13-under par heading into the weekend at the Desert Ridge course. The duo leads Lee Jeong-Eun, Hur Mi-Jung, Wie and Vicky Hurst by one stroke and has a group, including Park In-Bee, Jessica Korda and first round co-leader Chun In-Gee within three shots of the lead. Ariya, Lewis and Chun were among five tied for the first round lead. "It's pretty hard because I feel like every hole, everybody has a chance to make birdie," said Ariya, the reigning Women's British Open champion.–AFP

ZTBL beat PAF in Team Squash event

ISLAMABAD – Huge upset was witnessed in the Roshan Khan Team Championship as third seeds ZTBL beat second seeds PAF 2-1 Saturday. The most noticeable thing was Pakistan number 2 player Farhan Zaman was beaten by Tayyab Asalm 3-1 in the last league matches of Pool-B played at the RKJK Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Karachi. Farhan’s loss was highly unexpected in the first match between two teams as Tayyab took the first game 14-12, second game 12-10, lost third game 4-11, before bouncing back to win 4th game 11-9 to give ZTBL upper hand. In the second match, Waqar Mehboob upset another seasoned player Safeer Ullah 3-0 in 29 minutes, 11-5, 11-7 and 11-7. In the dead rubber, Zeeshan Gul lost to Waqas Mehboob 2-3 in 46 minutes, losing 7-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7 and 1-11. In Pool A top seeds Wapda were simply too good against SNGPL, winning 3-0. Wapda had the likes of Aamir Atlas, Farhan Mehboob, Nasir Iqbal at their disposal while SNGPL also had a very prominent team. Farhan Mehboob beat Ammad Fareed 11-9, 11-5 and 14-12, Nasir Iqbal beat Asim Khan 11-5, 11-5 and 11-5 while Amir Atlas defeated Israr Ahmed 11-9,11-9 and 11-9. In the evening matches, in Pool A KP beat Balochistan 3-0. Asif Khalil beat Jahanzeb 11-8, 12-10 and 11-5, Zeeshan Khan beat Abbas Ali 11-6, 11-7 and 13-11 and Mansoor Zaman beat M Mehdi 12-10, 11-5 and 11-1. In Pool B, Punjab beat Sindh 2-1. Noman Khan of Sindh dfeated Abdul Basit 11-3, 11-4, 9-11 and 11-5, but after that Ali Imran lost 2-3 to Salman Saleem and Sikander Khan lost 0-3 to Moin Rauf. In women’s, top seeds Wapda edged out second seeds SNGPL 2-1 and ZTBL beat Sindh 2-1.–Staff Reporter

ZTBL beat Army in Patrons Trophy Grade-II

ISLAMABAD – ZTBL beat Army by 127 runs in the Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2016-17 Round Two Pool-B match played at Army Ground Saturday. Chasing 240 runs for victory, Army were bundled out for 112 in 33 overs. Shafiq made 32 and Miqdad 24. Munir-Ur-Rehman Tanzil took 4 for 14, Usman Qadir also chipped in with 4 for 56 and Sajjad 2 for 20. Earlier, ZTBL resumed their second innings at overnight score of 156-4 and were bowled out for 188 in 71.1 overs. Ali Nasir scored 71. Usman Khan took 4 for 29. At Pinid Stadium, Customs beat POL by 162 runs. POL resumed their run-chase at 56-1 and were all out for 237 in 56.1 overs. Rizwan Ullah scored fighting 78. Sarmad Danish took 5 for 66 and Zaheer 2 for 49. At National Ground, CDA beat IMEX by 7 wickets as they achieved 222 runs target successfully. Kamran Hussain made 75, Naved Malik 64. Hasan took 2 for 52. Earlier, IMEX resumed their second innings at overnight score of 57 without loss and were bowled out for 221 in 71.1 overs. Kamran Hussain took 5 for 27 and Faisal Iqbal 3 for 29.–Staff Reporter

Basit, Zeenat win golf titles

ISLAMABAD – Abdul Basit won the Annual Jazz Golf Tournament 2017 male title while Zeenat Ayesha took female title here at Islamabad Golf Club Saturday. Faisal Javed won the longest drive title. More than 400 golfers from a diverse segment of the countries corporate and business sector participated this year. The final round witnessed participation of amateur golfers from distinguished customers of Jazz and its top management. The annual tournament is divided into three rounds; Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad hosting one round each every year. Faisal Sattar, head of Business Services Division – Jazz, while speaking at the closing ceremony, said, for the past 11 years, Jazz customers and golf enthusiasts have been making it one of the most prestigious amateur golf event.–Staff Reporter

Barry’s, Newage/MP in National Open final

LAHORE – Barry’s and Newage/Master Paints will vie for top honour in the National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup main final today. Barry’s have Nafees Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Raja Samiullah and George Meyrick while Newage/Master Paints consist Farooq Amin Sufi, Adnan JalilAzam, Hissam Ali Hyder and Juan Cruz Losada. The subsidiary final will be contested between Master Paints (Black) and Ravi Auto. Master Paints comprise Sufi M Haris, Bilal Haye, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo while Ravi Auto team includes Kamran Noor-ud-din, Taimur Nadeem, Saqib Khan and Guy Gibrat. Newage/Master Paints team player Juan Cruz Losada said: “The way our victory was celebrated in the last match was the most momentous moments of my polo career, which can’t be forgotten.”–Staff Reporter