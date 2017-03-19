A win on foreign soil against a strong home side was Bangladesh's dream for a long time. Bangladesh achieved it by beating Sri Lanka by four wickets - their first Test win against the hosts - in a performance that saw them dominate large periods of the game, reported Cricinfo

They had plenty of nervy moments though, especially after Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed with 29 still required in the 191-run chase. Soon after, umpire S Ravi adjudged Mushfiqur Rahim lbw, which was overturned on review. In the next over, Herath couldn't hold on to a return catch offered by a powerful Mosaddek Hossain drive.

Mosaddek went after Herath again, skewing a drive over cover for four. Two more fours brought the target down to six runs. Mosaddek was then caught behind with two runs to get. Mehedi Hasan hit the winning runs, sparking wild celebrations in the Bangladesh camp.

Bangladesh, coming into this game on the back of a timid performance in Galle, the messy axing of Mahmudullah and the late injury to Liton Das, found the focus they needed to level the series.