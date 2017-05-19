ISLAMABAD - British boxer Amir Khan Thursday said he would bring international coaches to Pakistan to train the young boxers here. Talking to media during his visit to Amir Khan Boxing Academy here at Pakistan Sports Complex, he said he was grateful to Pakistan government for providing a place for his academy. "There is a lot of talent in Pakistan. The Amir Khan Boxing Academy has started producing results as the pugilists being trained here have started to show their class in the domestic circuit," he said.