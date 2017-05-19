LAHORE - ICC Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chairman Ronnie Flanagan Thursday appeared before the PCB Anti-Corruption Tribunal, which is currently adjudicating Sharjeel Khan's PSL spot-fixing case.

Flanagan also met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan and executive committee chairman Najam Sethi at their offices. Talking to the reporters after appearing before the anti-corruption tribunal, Flanagan lauded the PCB's strong stance against corrupt practices in the game. “It is a privilege as ICC ACU chairman to assist in a small way since it is purely a matter of the PCB management and the security department. We are only trying to assist in the process.

He said: “I must say that the tribunal proceedings are taking place in a very professional way. As ICC ACU chairman, I work very closely with domestic anti-corruption units around the world and I must add that the PCB, anti-corruption and vigilance unit have shown great determination in their fight against corruption. It would be inappropriate to discuss exact evidence at this stage, the inquiry was absolutely led by the PCB.

“At a certain stage, we reached intelligence from the British Crime Agency, we simply passed that information to the PCB vigilance and security department and they already had the same intelligence. It was, if you like a corroboration of what they already knew and what they were already engaged in. The intelligence was shared before the start of the second edition of the PSL,” Flanagan added.

The ICC formed the ACSU in 2001 following life bans on South African captain Hansie Cronje, Pakistan's Salim Malik and India's M Azharuddin after fixing inquiries by their respective countries.

Shaharyar Khan and Najam Sethi thanked Flanagan for assisting the PCB anti-corruption and vigilance department in the ongoing spot-fixing hearing and reiterated PCB's zero-tolerance stance towards corruption.

They added that the PCB would continue its fight against corrupt elements to protect the game, there was a strong case against the accused players and the PCB remained determined to bring the case to its logical end besides punishing errant players who have sullied the game with their selfish acts and greed.

Sharjeel was charged for failing to report an offer to fix and for playing two 'dot balls' (balls from which a batsman does not score) in exchange for money. Latif, whose proceedings will begin later, was charged for luring others to spot fixing.

Sharjeel's lawyer Shaigan Ijaz said Islamabad United coach Dean Jones, a former Australian batsman, former Pakistan captain M Yousuf and former Pakistan opener Sadiq Mohammad would appear as witnesses for his defence next week.

Shaigan accused the PCB for making up a story and trying to back it up with witnesses. "The PCB made up a story and is trying to back it up with witnesses. The board is being lenient with some players, while it is acting strictly against others." PCB's attorney Tafazzul Rizvi said that Sharjeel's lawyer had full right to disagree with their witnesses, adding that the truth would reveal once the decision comes out.