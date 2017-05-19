ISLAMABAD - Al-Muslim Club defeated All Lucky Stars Club by 9 runs in the PCB-organised Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship 2017 second round match played here at Margalla Cricket Ground on Thursday.

In a low-scoring game, Al-Muslim set a target of 127 after being all out in 29 overs. M Arshad scored 37, Mohsin Zareen 22, Aun Abbas 22. M Waqas grabbed 5-2, Yasir Ahmed 2-31 and Ghazanfar Mehmood 2-39. In reply, All Lucky Stars were bowled out for 118 in 31 overs. M Murtaza hit 40 and M Nadeem 20. Ali Shah took 3-2, Yousaf Bashir 3-12 and Tariq Awan 2-21.

In the second game of the day, Islamabad Gymkhana taught a cricketing lesson to Islamabad Hawks as they inflicted 8 wickets defeat on Hawks here at Marghzar Cricket Ground. Hawks, batting first, scored 88 in 21.1 overs with Atif Ashraf scoring 34 and Kamran Riaz 19. Sohaib clinched 4-28, Ali Shinwari 4-30 and Hashim Malik 2-24. In reply, Islamabad Gymkhana achieved the target for the loss of 2 wickets in 13.1 overs. Owais Khan made unbeaten 35 and Asad Ali Abbasi unbeaten 29.

In the third match of the day, Hassan Memorial Club defeated Quaid-e-Azam Club by 3 wickets in a high-scoring game here at Bhutto Cricket Ground. Batting first, Quaid-e-Azam Club 263 in 44.1 overs with M Bilal scoring 77, M Umar 63 and Hasham Tahir 37. Syed Khizer Shah bagged 4-37, Hussain Ahmed 3-46 and Hamid Faraz Abbasi 2-52. In reply, Hassan Memorial Club achieved the target for the loss of 7 wickets. Syed Khizer Shah hit 57, Kashif Tariq unbeaten 47, Abdul Hafeez 43 and Waleed Ahmed 42. Rahim Shah took 2-31 and Qaiser Hussain 2-41.