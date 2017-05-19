Karachi - Pakistan’s first pro wrestling event was held in Karachi on Wednesday in which more than 20 wrestlers from various countries performed at the KMC sports complex.

The former wrestlers of the US conglomerate World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) were also part of the show. The top names were Wade Barrett, Carlito and Pakistan’s very own Badshah Pehlwan Khan. The event comprised of both male and female matches. The success of this event has also paved way for more international events to be organised in Pakistan.

The show finally began with the wrestlers coming out for their introductions. Wade Barrett, Carlito, Badshah Pehlwan Khan, Xtreme Fury, Starbuck, Prince Zefy, Bernard Vandamme, Adam Flex Maxted, Angel’s Bombita, Tiny Iron, Mickey and Betty Trash, The Omen, Yacine Osmani, Fabio Ferrari, Aaron Rammy, Audrey Bride and Tim Tango all were given raucous reception.

Unsurprisingly, Barrett, Carlito and Khan drew the biggest cheers from the awestruck crowd. The two former WWE stars had the crowd in the palm of their hands. The charged-up Karachi crowd, in reciprocation, gave the stars from foreign shores an unforgettable welcome, which was evident by the smile on Barrett’s face.

In all, seven matches were held among different competitors, but more than the happenings of inside the ring what transpired outside was more interesting. The crowd screamed their lungs out and at times it seemed that the proverbial roof might come off. “This is awesome, we want wrestling,” some chanted in approval, while others showed their gratitude, yelling “Thank You Badshah” and “Thank You Barrett.” Those whose throats had run dry trying to get their voices through to the wrestlers, resorted to singing and dancing along theme songs.

In the main event, Khan and Carlito faced off, with Barrett acting as the special guest referee. As the match neared its climax, Carlito drew his famous prop — an apple — took a bite and attempted to spit it in Khan’s face. Having anticipated the disgusting chewed-up fruit attack, Khan got out of the way just at the right time, leaving the unfortunate Barrett and his face exposed.

An understandably irked Barrett, in retaliation, hit Carlito with his finisher Bull Hammer, allowing Khan to capitalise and win the match. With that, it became clear as to who will be PWE’s main asset as well as the primary contender to become Pakistan’s first-ever World Heavyweight Champion.

PWE debut in Karachi did have some minor issues, with sound and ropes being the main areas that need improvement. However, it’s nothing that can’t be resolved before the crew does it all over again on May 19 in Lahore and May 21 in Islamabad. After all, the night in Karachi had all the basic ingredients such as passion, entertainment, athletic manoeuvres and above all, quality wrestling. And no matter what ‘Bad News’ Barrett’s name might imply, PWE was nothing but good news.