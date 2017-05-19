Rover FC rout Islamabad Club 2-0

ISLAMABAD – Rover Football Club (FC) routed Islamabad Club 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the Pak-China Friendship U-18 Football Championship 2017, played here at Akbar FC Ground on Thursday. Basharat was hero of the day as he scored a brace. He struck first in the 4th minute while converted the second in the 31st minute. Rover will face Highlander in the next match. Chaman Khan, Shamoon Masih and Ali Nawaz were referees. With this last match, the quarterfinal line-up was completed, which included Quaid-e-Azam FC, Mehran FC, Bolan FC, Youngsters FC, Jammu n Kashmir FC, PTCL Youth and Highlander FC. A total of 16 teams have been participating in the knock-out base event. Total 35 players will be shortlisted for training camp and the 18-member IFA team will be selected for Gothia Cup, China.–Staff Reporter

Lexi jumps starting gun with skydive stunt

NEW YORK - Lexi Thompson ticked off one of her bucket list items on Wednesday when the American No 1 completed her first parachute jump during the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship tournament on Wednesday. Thompson's debut skydive was a tandem freefall with a member of the United States Navy as they landed on the first tee for her pro-am round where her golf caddie and playing partners were patiently waiting. The 22-year-old Thompson said that the parachute jump over the Kingsmill Resort River golf course was something that she has always wanted to do. "A dream come true is all I can say. Not only did I get to skydive, but I got to jump with NAVY SEALs," she said. "We all get to compete each week on the LPGA Tour because of the sacrifices of the SEALs and their families, so giving back is the least I can do."–AFP

Karachi Blues enter U-19 Cricket final

ISLAMABAD – Karachi Blues beat Sialkot by 3 wickets in the second semifinal of the Inter Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2017-18 played here at Pindi Stadium on Thursday. It will be all Karachi final, as Karachi Whites had already booked berth in the final. Sialkot, batting first, were bowled out for 119 in 26.2 overs with Ashir Mehmood scoring 37 and Abdullah Shafiq 35. Kahaf Patel grabbed 6-26 and Ashar 2-23. Karachi Blues achieved the target in 38.4 overs. Haider Ali was star of the day as he hammered unbeaten 69. Momin Waqar took 2 wickets for 21. Tariq Rasheed and Farooq Ali Khan were umpires while Kamran Chaudhry was referee and Shakeel Ahmed scorer. Meanwhile, the day-night final be held at Pindi Stadium tomorrow. The winner will pocket Rs 200,000 while runners-up Rs 100,000.–Staff Reporter

Fahad bats Islampura Eaglets to win

LAHORE – Fahad Usman’s double century helped Islampura Eaglets thrash Farhan Gymkhana by 8 wickets in a friendly fixture played here at the Mehran Block Iqbal Town cricket ground on Thursday. Batting first, Farhan Gymkhana posted 310 runs on the board in the allotted 40 overs. Amanat was top scorer for Farhan Gym as he slammed 94 runs while he was ably assisted by Nasir (57), Umar (51) and Maqsood (39), which helped the team pile up a decent total of 310 runs. Fahad Usman clinched 5 wickets for 40 runs while Umar and Farhan Amanat took two wickets each. In reply, Islampura Eaglets achieved the target for the loss of just two wickets. Fahad was star of the day as he hammered 12 sixes and 13 fours to score unbeaten 209 runs. For this brilliant batting performance, Fahad was named player of the match.–Staff Reporter

PSA to hold scrabble event on Sunday

LAHORE - The Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) is organising a scrabble tournament here at DHA Club, J Block, DHA Phase-l on Sunday. The tournament will begin at 9:30am. In a statement, PSA president Khalid Javed has said that the tournament will be played according to the rules for international scrabble events, which will be explained before commencement of tournament by a representative of the PSA. “The Collins scrabble word dictionary 2015 (CSW15) will be followed/consulted to find out validity of a word being played. The tournament will be played in two categories including expert players and advanced players. Top three winners in each category will get certificates and trophies. Those interested in participation may contact at 0322-4497635 and 0333-4762309 by May 20.”–PR