Adam Scott makes waves in Korea

JEJU - Self-confessed surfing nut Adam Scott revealed Wednesday that he couldn't resist taking to Jeju Island's waves this week while preparing for golf's CJ Cup. While most of his rivals in the 78-man field were practising on the course for the US PGA Tour's first event in South Korea, the Australian sneaked off for a couple of hours at the southern island's famous Jungmun beach. "I was lucky enough to get down to the beach the other day and took the opportunity while I was there to run out and try and catch a couple of waves," golf's former world number one told reporters. "I think I was an hour or two late. The tide was heading back out or coming in, or something. It wasn't quite as good as when I was watching from afar but maybe that's just my luck."–AFP

Oldest winner of Olympic jumping retires

MADRID - Spanish athlete Ruth Beitia, who wrote her name into the history books by becoming the oldest-ever winner of an Olympic jumping event, announced she was retiring on Wednesday. Beitia, 38, said that she had pushed her "body to the limit on many occasions." "The situation I face today is to announce the end of my sporting life," she said. Beitia made her debut for Spain in 1996 and went on to win high jump gold at the Rio Olympics at the record-breaking age of 37. The shock win came four years after she retired following a bitterly disappointing fourth place finish at the London 2012 Olympics. However she returned to competition several months later to earn a bronze medal at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow. She also won gold at European Championships in 2012, 2014 and 2016.–AFP

No-confidence on current regime of EZ

LAHORE - Former Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) secretary Mian Javed Ali-led Azad Group of East Zone Cricket Association (EZCA) has expressed its no-confidence on the current office-bearers of the East Zone because of their anti-cricket activities. This decision was taken at a meeting of 26 clubs of the zone with Javed in chair. They said the present office-bearers of the zone were using negative tactics to cover up their corruption and wrongdoings, which has put the game at the brink of disaster in the zone. The meeting also decided to form a delegation headed by Javed Ali to apprise the high ups of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding wrongdoings of current east zone office-bearers and also demanded immediate action against them. “The East Zone never convened its mandatory meetings nor conducted the annual audit of the body and their teams were also selected through back doors,” they said. They have also decided to lend support to Kh Nadeem group in the upcoming elections of the LCCA. “A lot of cricket activity was generated during the regime of Kh Nadeem, who served twice as LCCA president.” The representatives of the clubs termed the recent resolution of east zone as fake as no legal meeting of the zone has been convened. “Even no notice of meeting or agenda was issued and a wrong impression is being created by leveling baseless allegations against the former LCCA chief Kh Nadeem and the chairman interim committee Imran Bucha,” they said. –Staff Reporter

National U-16 Boys 7s Championship

LAHORE – The National Under-16 Boys 7s Championship will commence here from October 21. According to Rugby Services manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah, seven teams from across Punjab including Lahore, Lodhran, Islamabad, Bahawalnagar, Sheikupura, Faisalabad and Muzafarabad, will participate in the event which will be held at PRU airport road Lahore Cantt. All the league matches will be played on Saturday while position, semifinal and final matches will be held on Sunday October 22. Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) president Arif Saeed said: “This is another major step towards promotion of rugby at grassroots level. We have senior 15s league, Under-18 league, Senior 7s and Under-16 championship. We have a very good fresh talent at junior level and future of Pakistan rugby is quite bright.–Staff Reporter

Chinese youth to train at France

PARIS - Young Chinese players will train at France's national Clairefontaine centre after a Chinese sport tourism company signed a deal with the French Football Federation (FFF), it was announced Wednesday. Shankai Sports will promote the French training centre to Chinese schools, sports associations and professional football clubs under the deal, the FFF said. The financial details were not released for the "exclusive co-operation agreement", which will run until August 31, 2020. About 20 young Chinese players hbegan training at the France international team base, which is around 50 kilometres (12 miles) south of Paris, in August.–AFP