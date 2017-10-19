KARACHI:- Indian cricket fans wanting to watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will now be able to watch it on their television sets, as DSport, associated with the Discovery channel, has acquired the rights to broadcast the league in India, the channel says on its website. PSL was previously not broadcast in India, and those wanting to watch the games had to stream it over the internet. The league's viewership is expected to increase considerably with the development, which will positively impact advertising revenues and help the league grow. Agencies