KARACHI - The Pakistan Cricket Board has made it clear that it is not in support of playing four-day Test matches, saying it won’t favour Pakistani conditions.

A PCB official Wednesday said that the idea of four-day Tests is to favour minor Test teams, but it won’t be ideal for major Test-playing countries. “We don’t get to complete overs here in winters, how can we even curtail five-day Tests to four days?” PCB chairman Najam Sethi told this correspondent.

The ICC in its meeting last week approved the idea of four-day Tests on a trial basis, leaving teams to decide upon the matter on bilateral agreement. With the PCB’s thumbs down to the four-day Tests, it is now certain that Pakistan will not play four-day Tests in near future. The idea was also opposed by the BCCI.