ISLAMABAD - Pakistan squash lost another favourite son as Rahim Gul, member of Gul clan, passed away after brief illness in Peshawar.

Rahim was son of Aziz Gul Khan and brother of former Pakistan squash coach Jamshed Gul Khan. His late father Aziz was among top three in national rankings and had played alongside the legend Hashim Khan and prepared his three sons, Rahim, Fahim and Jamshed, for serving Pakistan squash. The family belongs to Rawalpindi and has worked very hard in promoting squash at national and international level. Rahim was born in 1951 in Rawalpindi and breathed his last in Peshawar as he was fighting with different diseases and presently he was undergoing dialysis. Rahim had played alongside some of the biggest names of not only world squash, but also against great Mohibullah Khan, Torsham Khan, even against Jahangir and Jansher, when both were too young. He had represented Pakistan in numerous international events and won a lot of titles for the country. Rahim was among top 20 in the world and was the first from legendry Gul family to lead the generation of top squash players.

As top 20 player, it wasn't an easy journey for Rahim, known as one of the most fittest and highly respectable squash players and he achieved all that glory with just one eye, as the other one was completely damaged when he was a child. Rahim was also known as one-eyed beast on court, but despite being handicapped; he never stopped and kept on prevailing.

His younger brother Fahim Gul reached top 10 in the world, another brother Jamshed Gul reached top 14 in the world and was also runner-up in British Junior and helped Pakistan win world junior team championship title alongside great Jahangir Khan. Rahim not only worked on his brothers, but also on his cousin Mir Zaman Gul, who reached world number 6. Mir Zaman was only Gul to beat Jansher Khan at its peak at the Sindh Open.

Rahim’s coaching career started in mid 70s, when he was appointed as Singaporenational coach. He produced numerous talented players like Peter Hill, Zainal Abidin and Lim Siekwi, who became Asian Senior women champion. During his tenure, he helped Singapore get place among top squash playing nations.

After Singapore tenure, Rahim was appointed as national coach of Malaysia and he was the one, who laid the foundation of the mighty Malaysian generations of top class squash players. He also served as national squash coach of Qatar, Jordan, Thailand and then Pakistan. He helped numerous Pakistani players reach heights in world rankings. He was not only instrumental in men’s squash, but also one of the pioneers in starting women's squash in Pakistan and Maria Toor Pakai Wazir is one of the talents, he discovered and promoted. He was first man in the world to start episodes of squash coaching on television, which were on-aired on Pakistan national television.

­Sharing his views former eight-time world squash champion Jansher Khan was full of praise for Rahim and said he had played alongside his brother Mohibullah Khan. “Rahim was great player and had tremendous shots at his armory. It is really shocking that he has left for final journey. His death is a great loss to his family, squash world and for all of us. I had played with him during my very early age, he was master of technique and racket skills. I pray to Almighty to grant him highest place in heavens,” Jansher concluded.