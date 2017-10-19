KARACHI - The West Indies Cricket Board has sought reciprocation from the Pakistan Cricket Board for touring Pakistan later this year.

The West Indies Cricket Board (now Cricket West Indies) is committed to touring Pakistan to play three T20Is in November this year, dates of which are yet to be confirmed. An official of PCB told Geo.tv that CWI wanted Pakistan to reciprocate the visit by touring West Indies in near future, but it wasn’t possible for Pakistan due to a packed schedule. “We can only tour West Indies in 2019 but CWI feels that it would be too late, so we are looking at other options,” said an official of PCB.

Options being discussed, according to the official, include giving financial compensation to the West Indians for touring Pakistan. “We have suggested that an amount will be paid to West Indies for the tour but CWI will pay the same amount to PCB when PCB visits West Indies,” said the official. “Proposals are also on the table for a one-off series,” he added.

The series by West Indies is part of PCB’s efforts to bring international cricket back to Pakistan. PCB officials are hopeful that a final decision on dates of West Indies tour will be announced in the coming days. “They are coming to Pakistan, this is confirmed. The only thing which is yet to be finalised is the dates of the tour and we are working on it,” the official added.