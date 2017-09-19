Lahore:- Pakistan left-arm tall fast bowler M Irfan has returned to domestic cricket after serving his six-month ban. The 35-year-old was initially barred for one year along with a fine of $1,000 for not timely reporting the bookies’ offers to PCB which he received during the second edition of PSL. However, the ban was reduced to six months by the board after Irfan successfully managed to adhere to the suspension’s guidelines, and is now free to resume his career. The pacer will represent Wapda in the upcoming Quaid-i-Azam Trophy.–Staff Reporter