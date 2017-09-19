Contra named as new Romania coach

BUCHAREST - Cosmin Contra on Sunday was named as the new coach of Romania to replace Christoph Daum who was sacked following the country’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, officials said. “The Romanian Football Federation has agreed a two-year contract with Cosmin Contra,” the FRF said in a statement. The former international defender, 41, is currently in charge of Dimano Bucharest who he led to the League Cup last season. Contra also played in Spain for Alaves and Getafe. Daum, who was in charge for just over a year, was axed after Romania missed out on the World Cup with the team occupying fourth place in qualifying Group E, 10 points behind leaders Poland with just two games left.–AFP

Pak rugby delegation returns home

LAHORE - Two-member Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) delegation comprising head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik and women wing coordinator Roma Abbas, returned home here on Monday. Both attended two days 'Get Into Rugby' conference, held in Dubai on September 16 to 18. Shakeel said the conference was attended by 28 Asian countries' representatives and Asia Rugby was very much impressed with PRU GIR programme. "It is a matter of great satisfaction for that PRU led 'GIR’ till June this year in Asia. Now China is leading in Asia GIR, but good thing for PRU is that from 150 plus unions, we are on 8th position in World Rugby GIR Programme.” He thanked PRU chairman Fawzi Khawaja and president Arif Saeed for their support to promote rugby at grassroots level in all main cities of Pakistan.–Staff Reporter

Pak team lauded for Davis Cup win

ISLAMABAD - Subh-e-Nau (SN) chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq lauded Pakistan team’s victory over Thailand in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final. Shahida said: “Pakistan team earned hard fought victory which was made possible due to veteran Aqeel, while credit also goes to tennis ace Aisam, who, despite carrying injury, fought well and almost took team to the brink, but unfortunately, cramps and heat finally took its tool and he just fell short from guiding Pakistan to Group-I.” She said hard work of Pakistan team paid off and their services for the country must be acknowledged. “Aqeel’s performance at the age of 37 years is exemplary for youngsters and undoubtedly he is Pakistan’s unsung hero.” She also felicitated PTF chief and entire tennis fraternity for this victory.–Staff Reporter

15-side Rugby League gets underway

LAHORE - The fifth edition of the 15-side Rugby League got underway Monday at the different centres of the province while three matches were played in southern Punjab. The league has been divided into three divisions in order to give equal opportunity to the participating teams to display their talent. Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) president Arif Saeed said that Servis, the sponsors of the event, was extending support to the PRU for promotion of the game. This is the fifth edition of the mega leaguem, which was liked and supported by the World Rugby and Asia Rugby. In the first match of the day, Shaheen Rugby Club Mailsi beat Vehari Rugby Club by 15-5 at Mailsi while in the second match at Lodhran Rugby Ground, Dunyapur Rugby Club beat Kot Addu Rugby Club by 13-5.–Staff Reporter

Arifwala win Football Tournament

BAHAWALNAGAR – Arifwala outplayed Bahawalpur to clinch the 2nd All Punjab Sohail Khan Floodlight Football Tournament, which concluded here on Monday. MPA Rana Abdul Rauf and social rights activist M Khan Zahid were the chief guests. In the final, Arifwala defeated Bahawalpur after a tough contest. The chief guests lauded the organizers for holding the event in a befitting manner and later, they distributed prizes among the winners. They also appreciated Sohail Khan and Khan Motors for their support and hoped they will continue it. Market Traders president M Shafique Dilshad, Anjuman Tajiran president Sham Anwar, chairman Ismail Qamar, call dealers president, Asim Khan, ‘Shaikh Ghulam Rasool’ association and Rao Imran were also present on the occasion.–Staff Reporter