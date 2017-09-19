ISLAMABAD - Former Test captain and most prolific middle order batsman of all times Younus Khan lauded Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Aziz Sethi saying Sethi is a man, who made the day possible for inviting galaxy of stars to Pakistan.

Younus expressed these views while talking The Nation on Monday. He said: “No one can say that the touring World XI players were retired or unknown, instead they were mega stars and world-famed players who are playing top class cricket for their respective countries. I must say that Pakistanis must be thankful to each and every player, who represented the World XI, as it was not about earning big money or playing normal cricket, but it was about the respect and sheer love for Pakistan cricket, which persuaded them to visit Pakistan.”

He said one thing is crystal clear that they way Pakistani security agencies provided the guests with safe and secure environment and the way they were accorded warm welcome, each and every player and official involved with the World XI would never ever forget that hospitality. “I can assure all that Pakistanis are highly peace-loving nation and we know how to pay back when it comes to our turn.

“In the past too, we had helped the countries and toured them when nobody was ready to take even small risks. We toured Sri Lanka, when they were on dire strides. As professional cricketers, I know, we must ensure safety first, but the way the PCB chairman himself received each and every visiting player and official, was more than enough to show our commitment and how seriously we regarded the touring players,” he added.

Younus said it was not about losing or winning but it was cricket and its lovers and fans, who won and prevailed at the end. “Pakistani fans were long suffering and waiting for international cricket to make return to this part of the world. The way the masses from all ages turned up towards the stadium and the way they supported the World XI, was more than enough to prove that Pakistanis are true professional and sports lovers and enjoy cricket without being biased.

“I can easily claim that I have witnessed more World XI support than home team, as people wanted the World XI to win rather than home team, which was never witnessed in the history of any sport. Every host nation enjoy overwhelming home support and fans are always behind their team, but situation in Lahore was totally different,” he added.

The former cricketer lauded the PCB staff, security agencies and government for their all-out efforts and support, which paid dividend in making the Independence Cup series a success. “Everyone played his role very well. This World XI tour is benchmark and I am damn sure now the ICC would seriously take Pakistan case and in near future, more international teams will tour Pakistan. We have proved the world that our armed forces are capable enough to not only defend the borders, but can also provide foolproof security to the visitors.

“Lahore was presenting bride like look and everyone was wishing to throng the stadium. The excellent arrangements were made to provide trouble-free transport at different points while the presence of some of the high-profile personalities from the ICC was a great thing which boosted not only visiting players’ morale but also made the event more worthy. The top government officials as well as DG ISPR were very much present, which shows that how much we take everything seriously.

“It is a bidding force which glued the entire nation and now is the right and perfect time when the international teams and players must feel safe and sound to tour Pakistan. Now after Lahore, when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in Karachi and other cities, it will help in bringing international cricket to other cities as well. I am sure Sri Lanka will be visiting us next and play a T20 match which will be followed by West Indies team visit, which will play 3 T20 internationals,” he added.

He also lauded the PCB for giving ‘lap of honour’ to Misbah and Afridi during the last match of World XI series. “Both the cricketers have done wonders for Pakistan and cricket. I am very happy for both of them and it was a good example set by the PCB.”

When Younus was asked about his farewell, he said: “When the time will come, I will get the same treatment. I have always put the country ahead of personal glories. I always helped my country register crucial victories and perform to the best of my abilities. PCB chairman Najam Sethi and I have conversations and the relation is based on mutual respect. I always want Pakistan cricket to move forward and some day in near future, I would be happy to contribute and I don’t need specific role or post to help Pakistan and cricket,” Younus concluded.

MOHSIN ALI