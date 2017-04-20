ISLAMABAD - An important meeting of different board representatives, deputy director generals and relevant staff was held here at Pakistan Sports Complex under the chair of Pakistan Sports Board Director General Akhtar Ganjera on Wednesday.

A total of 13 events including athletics (m/f), badminton (m/f), boxing (m), football (m/f), hockey (m/f), judo (m/f), karate (m/f), squash (m/f), table tennis (m/f), taekwondo (m/f), tennis (m/f), volleyball (m/f) and wrestling (m) will be contested during the 5-days Second Quaid-e-Azam Games to be held from May 5 to 9.

Three disciplines wushu (m), netball (f) and swimming (M) were added this time as overall, more than 2,800 male and female athletes along with officials will feature in these competitions. Different issues were discussed while stakeholders from provinces including Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata and the Federal Capital were also present during the meeting.

It was decided in principle that the trophy will be given to the board, which will maximum number of gold medals. On the request of Sindh Sports Board, it was decided that printed results would be issued to all the boards, two shields will be given to each board, one to chef-de-mission and one to focal person of the contingent.

The provinces were requested to provide list of the participants (players & officials) as early as possible. The colours and design of the track suits of different provinces were displayed and finalized and it was also agreed that advance payment will be paid to the treasurer of the contingents.