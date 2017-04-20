LAHORE - Aqeel Khan and Sara Mansoor clinched the 1st Sheharyar Malik Grass Court Tennis Tournament trophies here at the jam-packed Bagh-e-Jinnah grass courts on Wednesday.

Aqeel Khan though faced some resistance from M Abid in the men’s final but he continued his habit of winning the finals, and this too he won by 3-6, 6-0, 6-4. Abid started the final with great pace and rout the tennis great 6-3 in the first set. Veteran Aqeel then bounced back in style and outclassed his opponent in the second set 6-0 and faced little resistance in the third set before winning it 6-4, thus added another feather in his already decorated cap. Talking to this scribe, Aqeel lauded the game and spirit of M Abid and hoped with some extra effort and hard work; he can further improve his game and I think he has a bright future ahead. “Until and unless I am fit and performing up to the mark, I will continue playing tennis, and when I feel myself not fit, I will call it a day. We are now aiming at preparing well for Davis Cup Group-II final against Thailand and I hope we will succeed in winning it and qualifying for the Group-I.”

Pakistan No 1 ladies tennis player Sara Mansoor thrashed her young opponent Esha Jawad 6-1, 6-1 to win the women’s singles final. Talking to this scribe after winning the title, Sara said: “Although the weather was too hot to play competitive tennis, yet all the players including me fought bravely and made the event a success. Youngsters are improving a lot and giving tough time to us. I am now focusing on Islamic Games and Fed Cup. I hope we will prepare well and try to win medals for Pakistan.”

In the 60 plus doubles final, Rao Iftikhar and Rai Zahid of Defence Club defeated their rivals Asad Niaz and Waqar Nisar of Lahore Gymkhana 2-6, 7-6, 10-5 after a gap of three years. In 40 plus doubles final, Talha Waheed and Fayyaz Khan beat Sheharyar Salamt and Arif Feroz 4-6, 6-0, 10-6 to win the title. Shoaib Khan won the U-18 final after beating Saqib Umer 5-7, 6-0, 10-6.

Former Davis Cupper and coach Rashid Malik also showed glimpses of his class and ability during the 35 plus and 50 plus doubles finals, which he won with great distinction. In 35 plus final, Rashid Malik and Aqeel Khan outplayed Raza Ali Mirza and Shaharyar Salamat while in 50 plus final, Rashid and Jamil Ahmad beat Israr Gul and Arif Feroz 6-3, 6-2.

Talking to The Nation, former Davis Cupper PLTA secretary Rashid Malik said: “A huge participation of a great number of top national and local players made this event a success. The crowd was outstanding and not less than an international event like Davis Cup, and this huge presence of crowd was also lauded by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah and PLTA chairman Rao Iftikhar.

PTF president Salim Saifullah graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and lauded the spirit of the players and also their maximum participation in this mega event. In the end, he distributed prizes among the winners of different categories. Also president on the occasion were KP Olympic Association president Syed Aqil Shah, Ehtesham-ul-Haq Qureshi, father of tennis ace Aisam Qureshi, Advisor to PTF chief Suhail Khawaja, Rao Iftikhar, Rashid Malik, Sid Siddique, tennis players and their families.