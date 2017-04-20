ISLAMABAD - Nasir Iqbal’s reached the main round of the $70K Huston Open after defeating Wales Peter Greed 3-0 in the final qualifying round match played in Texas, USA on Wednesday.

Nasir will now take on world champion and top seed Egyptian Karim Abdel Gawad today (Thursday), Farhan Mehboob will vie against Australian world No 16 Ryan Cuskelly in the first round. Nasir won the first game 11-6 in 12 minutes while he faced some resistance in the second game before winning it 11-7 in 20 minutes. The third game proved to be a battle royal, as Peter took 7-4 lead, but Nasir bounced back in style and levelled the score at 7-7. Peter again took 9-7 lead but Pakistani lad started playing aggressively and won next 4 points in a row to take the game in half an hour and match in 1 hour.

Talking to The Nation from Huston, Nasir said: “I am feeling relaxed and looking forward to show the world that Pakistan can still produce the best results in international events. It was a tough match for me as Peter was playing on PSA circuit regularly, while I was away from the competitive squash for the last 16 months. But after defeating Kush Kumar, my confidence level was high and I was actually ready to take on Peter.”

“I need prayers from my supporters back home. I am thankful to Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in putting faith in my abilities in dark times. I will not disappoint the nation and try to give good news to them,” Nasir concluded.