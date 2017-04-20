LONDON - South Africa all rounder Vernon Philander will miss Sussex's One Day Cup group stage fixtures after suffering a groin injury. Philander is signed for the first half of the 2017 season, but the injury will keep him on the sidelines for a significant length of time. Sussex had planned for Philander to play in six County Championship matches and the group stage of the One-Day Cup, which runs from April 27 to May 17. He sustained the injury during opening match against Kent and returns to South Africa for rehabilitation.