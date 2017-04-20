LONDON - South Africa all rounder Vernon Philander will miss Sussex's One Day Cup group stage fixtures after suffering a groin injury. Philander is signed for the first half of the 2017 season, but the injury will keep him on the sidelines for a significant length of time. Sussex had planned for Philander to play in six County Championship matches and the group stage of the One-Day Cup, which runs from April 27 to May 17. He sustained the injury during opening match against Kent and returns to South Africa for rehabilitation.
Philander sidelined with groin injury
comments powered by Disqus