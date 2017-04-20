Still no timetable for Tiger return

LOS ANGELES - Tiger Woods still has no timetable for a return to tournament golf, saying he still has "good days and bad days" with his surgically repaired back. Speaking Tuesday at the unveiling of his design for a new course in Missouri, Woods sounded resigned to the uncertainty. "The back is progressing. I have good days and bad days," the 14-time major champion said. "I've had three back operations and that's just kind of the nature of the business, unfortunately. That's all I can say." Woods, who hasn't played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on February 3 with ongoing back spasms, hit a couple of shots in public for the first time in months. His first found the water. "The second shot I stiffed it, so ..." said Woods, who briefly returned to competition in December.–AFP

Khursheed, Ashfaq guide Mehran FC to win

ISLAMABAD – Thanks to Khursheed and Ashfaq double strikes, Mehran Football Club (FC) thrashed Gangal Pioneer FC 7-0 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 pre-quarterfinals here at G-8/4 Football Ground on Wednesday. Murtaza opened the scoring for Mehran FC in the 9th minute while Khurseed doubled the lead in the 19th minute. Rohullah completed team’s hat-trick in 24th minute while Yasir made it 4-0. Ashfaq then scored a brace to enhance the lead to 6-0. In the second half, Mehran FC couldn’t repeat the same performance they showed in the first half as they succeeded in converting just one goal in the 86th minute to finish the match having an unbeatable 7-0 lead. Shahid Siddiqui was match commissioner while Dilawar Hussain and Izhar and Ali were referees.–Staff Reporter

PKF amends players’ participation rules

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) executive committee meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chair of president Ch Shujaat Hussain, while secretary Rana Sarwar presented the progress report of the federation. Representatives Army, PAF, Navy, Punjab, Railways, Wapda, SNGPL, Police, KP, Sindh, Balochistan and AJK also attended the meeting. It was decided to amend changes for senior and junior players weight categories to feature in national events. Senior players can take part in 85kg weight category and junior in 70kg weight category. It was also decided to lend support to 1st Super Kabaddi League, commencing from May 20 in Lahore. Shaujaat also approved conducting international kabaddi matches in Pakistan, while inter-department national kabaddi will also be held in Lahore.–Staff Reporter

SJAL Greens win exhibition football match

LAHORE – SJAL Greens have outpaced SJAL Whites 2-0 in an exhibition football match played here at the Model Town Football Academy (MTFA). Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) organised this healthy activity. Ch Ashraf captained the SJAL Greens while Umar Farooq led the SJAL Whites. The match started with high pace as both the teams started attacking each other’s goals but Greens succeeded in converting the first goal through Abdul Rauf which gave them 1-0 lead. The second half was also dominated by Greens and they pumped in their second goal through Afzal Iftikhar. Sardar Naveed Haider Khan and MTFA president Mian Rizwan Ali graced the occasion as chief guests. SJAL President Aqeel Ahmad thanked the hosts for hosting such a wonderful activity for sports journalists.–Staff Reporter

Khyber Agency team wins soccer event

KHYBER AGENCY - Khyber Agency football team defeating North Waziristan by 1-0 in the final of Khyber sports and culture football event being played at Government Centennial Boys’ High School, Landi Kotal, ground on Monday evening. Political Agent, Khyber Agency Khalid Mehmood was the chief guest on the occasion. Before the start of the game, players of the two finalist teams were introduced to the guest. The match was started in thrilling mode and each team attacked on one another goal post. However, the first half ended without a goal. In 18th minute of the 2nd half, Khyber player Mujahid pu the ball into the net. North Waziristan eleven players made hectic efforts to level the lead but remained unsuccessful and the former won the final game by 1-0.–Staff Reporter