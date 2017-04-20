LAHORE - FMC Strickers Wednesday topped the points table in the 1st FMC Squash Premier League 2017, which is in progress here at the Punjab Squash Complex.

On day three, GNC Nicks, Servis Stars and FMC Strcikers won their matches against their respective opponents. Punjab Squash Association (PSA) secretary Shiraz Saleem met with the officials and players prior to start of the third day matches and hoped they would continue playing with more zest and zeal to make the league a success.

FMC Strickers beat Treet Falcons 5-2. In women category, Tehrima Iqbal (Strickers) beat Aiman Shahbaz (Falcons) 12/10, 11/9, 11/9. In men’s senior, Asim Khan (Strickers) beat Sheikh Saqib (Falcons), in U-19, Uzair Rasheed (Strickers) beat Usmar Hassan (Falcons), in U-17, Ibtisam Riaz (Falcons) beat Malik Moiz (Strickers), in U-15, Usman Allaudin (Strickers) beat Tayyab Rauf (Falcons), in U-13, Khaqan Malik (Falcons) beat Kaleemullah (Strickers) and in U-11, Abdullah Nadeem (Strickers) beat Hamza Shaukat (Falcons).

GNC Nicks beat Diamond Paints (DP) Lions 4-3. In women category, Riffat Khan (Nicks) beat Saima Shaukat (Lions) while Israr Ahmad (Lions), Abdul Qadir (Lions), Zohair Shahid (Lions), Huzaifa Shahid (Nicks), Afnan Mudassar (Nicks) and Talha Bin Zubair (Nicks) won their respective matches.

Servis Stars beat Matrix Tigers 5-2. In women category, Sammar Anjum (Tigers) beat Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (Stars) 11/6, 11/7, 11/8 while Kashif Asif (Tigers), Shehzad Khan (Stars), M Ahsan (Stars), Ashab Irfan (Stars), Mir Fayyaz (Stars) and Anus Bukhari (Stars) won their respective marches.