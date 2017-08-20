LONDON:-Glamorgan great Don Shepherd has died aged 90, the Welsh county announced Saturday. Shepherd took more wickets than any other England qualified-bowler never to play Test cricket and finished with a first-class tally of 2,218 following a career of more than 20 years that saw him help Glamorgan win the 1969 County Championship. "Deeply sad & upsetting news our great friend & club legend, Don Shepherd, passed away yesterday (Friday)," Glamorgan tweeted. "Thoughts with his family and friends."–AFP