Australian Nick Kyrgios overcame Spanish veteran David Ferrer yesterday to set up a clash against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Cincinnati Open.

The 22-year-old Kyrgios, looking for his first title of the year, beat the former world number three 7-6(3) 7-6(4), while Dimitrov also advanced to his first Masters 1000 final with a 7-6(4) 7-6(10) victory over American John Isner.

Kyrgios, who had beaten Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals, showed no drop off in performance against the 35-year-old Ferrer in the match that lasted just over two hours.

Seventh seed Dimitrov needed almost two hours to book his place in Sunday's final.

The world number 11 had his work cut out against big-serving Isner, with neither player dropping serve in a match where break opportunities were few and far between.

Isner had two break point chances, Dimitrov only one.

Dimitrov saved a set point in the second set tiebreak, before putting away the dogged American.