Tanak takes lead at muddy German rally

Estonia's Ott Tanak holds the lead going into Saturday at the muddy Rally of Germany as Thierry Neuville claimed a slim advantage over four-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, his rival for the world title. Tanak, 29, set the fastest time in his Ford Focus through the soggy vineyards of the Moselle. "Conditions are really tricky – in one place we got stuck in the mud – it took so long to get back on the road with the slick tyres, but it was a good day though," said Tanak. His performances enabled Tanak to wrestle the lead from unheralded Czech driver Jan Kopecky. Norway's Andreas Mikkelsen in his Volkswagen goes into Saturday's nine stages at 5.7 sec behind. Neuville, who races in a Hyundai, is third at 28.2 sec, just 2.4 ahead of Ogier, another Ford driver.–AFP

Schooling 'really sorry' for Malaysia jibe

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling has apologised to Malaysians after he raised hackles by promising to "teach them a thing or two" at the Southeast Asian Games. The 22-year-old said he was "really sorry" for his unguarded comments, which made him a target for Malaysian fans. He had earlier insisted the remarks were taken out of context. "If I offended anyone, I do apologise... that wasn't my intention," the 100m butterfly Olympic gold-medallist told reporters, after arriving for the regional Games in Kuala Lumpur. "I'm really sorry for my comments and I definitely didn't mean it that way." Schooling won Singapore's first and only Olympic gold medal in 2016 in Rio, while neighbouring Malaysia is yet to produce an Olympic champion.–AFP

Hot putter fires Ormsby into Fiji lead

SUVA - Wade Ormsby surprised even himself as his putter ran hot on the homeward stretch to take the outright lead after the third round of the Fiji International. The 37-year-old fired a six-under 66 to finish the day at 10-under 206, one stroke ahead of fellow Australian Jason Norris who lost the tournament lead when he made a triple-bogey on the 16th hole. James Marchesani also finished strongly, making six birdies on the back nine in a round of 67 to move into third place, two strokes behind Ormsby at eight-under. Gavin Hend, one of four co-leaders at the halfway stage, shot an even-par 72 to be tied with Peter Wilson and Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent at seven-under. "It was a bit of a surprise. I hadn't seen too many leaderboards for the day but obviously very happy with it," said Ormsby. –AFP

North Zone retain PCB Senior District title

ISLAMABAD – North Zone retained the PCB Senior District 2017-18 title after finishing on top with total of 30 points. Central Zone remained second with 19 points and West Zone secured third place with 13 points. Munir Ur Rehman Tanzil finished the event with 31 wickets to pick the highest wicket taker award. Wicketkeeper batsman M Naqash scored 320 runs with an average of 160 and he also held 16 catches behind the stumps. In the last match played against West Zone at Shalimar Ground, North Zone hammered West by massive 359 runs. Batting first East Zone were all out for 382 in their first innings. Naqash made 147. West Zone were bundled out for 153 in 45.3 overs. After follow on, West Zone could only score 94 in second innings. Hassan Sultan was pick of the North Zone bowlers grabbing 8 wickets conceding 66 runs. North Zone Secretary Shabbir Ahmed congratulated his boys’ and especially Tanzil and Naqash for helping in retaining title. –Staff Reporter