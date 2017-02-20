LAHORE-Phenomenal Ahmed Ali Tiwana guided Master Paints to 5-4 nail-biting title victory over Army in the Hamdan Housing Polo Cup 2017 main final played here at the jam-packed Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on sunny Sunday.

Ahmed Tiwana was exceptional with both mallot and horse and played finest polo to guide his team to title victory. He was ably assisted by Sufi M Haris and Andres Crispo, both struck one goal apiece. Army too gave tough time to the winning side and fought till the end, but they failed to score win. Manuel Toccalino played well for Army and slammed two while Maj Gen Isfandyar Pataudi and Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed one goal each.

The 12-goal final started with a superb 30-yarder from Manuel Toccalino which gave Army 1-0 edge over Master Paints, who then arranged their ranks and hammered an equalizer through Andres Crispo to finish the first chukker at 1-1. Master Paints stamped their authority in the second chukker as they thwarted two tremendous goals – through Ahmed Tiwana and Sufi Amir – while Army converted one through Toccalino to finish the chukker with Master Paint having 3-2 lead.

Army played then showed their class and dominated the third chukker by scoring two goals to take 4-3 lead. Maj Gen Isfandyar and Ahmed Zubair Butt were the scorers from Army. At that moment, Army was looking favourite to win the clash of titans but Ahmed Tiwana turned the tables of the match and emerged as hero of the main final. He first leveled the score at 4-4 and then struck a match winner to help his team win the encounter by 5-4. Saqib Khan Khakwani and Guy Gilbert supervised the match as field umpires.

Talking to the reporters after the final, man-of-the-match Ahmed Ali Tiwana said: “It was though tough final as Army was well-balanced team and had also won the previous tournament, yet we played like a unit and with some extra effort and better game plan, we managed to win this 12-goal final.”

About upcoming 14-goal tournaments, Tiwana said: “We have better horses and team for the 14-goal events, as we have prepared well for the mega events and also a foreign player in about to join our team, which will improve our strength and help us register crucial victories in the upcoming tournaments.”

Winning team captain Sufi M Amir said: “Top national and international players have been participating in the high-goal tournaments of Lahore Polo Club, which gives a very positive message to the entire world that Pakistan is a peaceful and sports loving country, and it can host international sports events here. I hope like polo, international players of other sports will also come to play in Pakistan and bring back with them positive image of the country.”

Hamdan Holding and SKB Chief Executive Officer Nasir Kamal Khan was chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony and gave away trophies and shields to the top performers. LPC President Irfan Ali Hyder, secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Executive Committee members and their families were also present on the occasion.

In the subsidiary final, MMS edged out Master/Diamond Paints by 5½-3. Raja Taimur Nadeem and Bilal Haye struck two goals each from the winning side while Saqib Khan Khakwani contributed one. From the losing side, Mir Huzaifa scored two and Juan Cruz Losada hit one goal. Taimur Mawaz Khan and Azam Hayat Noon officiated the match as field umpires.